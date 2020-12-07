Comment page boosts ORMC morale

For Denae Sims, registered nurse and critical care RN, Odessa Regional Medical Center’s webform to offer encouraging words to frontline healthcare workers couldn’t have come at a better time.
ORMC Director of Marketing and Community Relations Madison Tate said the main reason for the private web page is that the hospital wanted to do something for its personnel.
“We’ve had so much negativity,” said Sims, who is interim Critical Care Unit director. “… We’ve had so much death. We’ve had a lot of negative response from the community, unfortunately, and we definitely need some uplifting.”
Sims said they are overwhelmed with patients right now.
“We’re just doing what we can to try to save everybody that we don’t have the time that we normally would to contact families and talk with them …,” Sims said.
Masks are also an issue.
“… It’s a political thing. Nobody wants to be forced to do anything, so they kind of view us as pushing them … but in reality we’re just trying to get everybody better,” Sims said.
She added that everyone has been dealing with the pandemic for more than eight months.
“It’s exhausting. People are worried about their family members, understandably. There’s a lack of communication and then I think people are just tired of it; it hasn’t gotten any better,” Sims said.
She added that she hopes the web page helps morale.
“It’s nice to hear kind words, as opposed to negative ones,” Sims said.
Patients, she said, have mostly been grateful, kind and scared because they’re fighting for their lives.
“They’ve … all been pretty wonderful. You see them. They’re there for so many days. You really get to bond with them and attached,” Sims said.
Sims said this is a hard time for everyone with the sagging economy and people being sick.
She said some of the negativity comes from people who are worried about a family member, being tired of the issues with the economy and the shutdowns.
“They think we’re making it up,” Sims said. “They just want things to go back to normal. It’s completely understandable.”
The hospital had one critical care unit that it turned into two. With her agency and state nurses, Sims said she oversees more than 50 people currently. They sign up for 12-hour shifts, but wind up working 15-16 hours a day.
The care they provide to patients is very intense and they don’t have time to take breaks.
Sims has been an ICU nurse for 14 years, including six years at ORMC. She just became interim director about two and a half months ago. She had served as a charge nurse at night for five and a half years.
“I actually worked the floor,” Sims said. “I still do sometimes.”
She said she has seen a lot in her career, but nothing like this.
“We had a really bad summer,” Sims said. “We surged and I think everybody kind of got comfortable as it got better and then it happened again. I’m not blaming anybody. I don’t really know the reasons why everything has happened, but it happened again and it was worse.”
It is a strain physically and emotionally on the medical staff. Sims said there are resources that are offered and a lot of the counseling centers offer free counseling for healthcare workers. They also vent to each other and their families.
“We’ve really grown a lot as a team in terms of talking to each other,” Sims said.
Asked if there was hope with potential vaccines on the way, Sims said she thinks everybody has mixed feelings about that.
“But you know for me personally, if it will stop this, if it will stop death and help us see patients and not see people in this situation then I’m 100 percent for it. We just want everybody to be OK, to get better, to not get COVID,” and for the hospital to be able to care for them, Sims said
The hospitals in Odessa and Midland also care for patients from surrounding communities, so there is potential for more patients coming in who need immediate help for something other than COVID.
“Our employee morale is really down right now, but more so for those specifically working in the COVID unit and all of our clinical staff that is in one way or another being affected by this pandemic,” Tate said.
A lot of it has to do with working incredibly long hours, the hospital being short staff but also some negative comments employees have received on social media, she added.
“I’ve even heard some of our staff say that they try not to wear scrubs out in public because of the negative perceptions that might be perceived with healthcare right now. I think we just wanted to find a simple way to serve as a gateway for members of the community to share those positive messages of encouragement with our staff,” Tate said. “I know that for every bad comment that we see, there’s probably 10 to 15 great ones that they just didn’t get a chance to hear or see so by doing this web form we encourage (the community), businesses and individuals to just write even if it’s a brief thank you for all you do.”
“We just wanted them to be able to see that they do have support and just try to … lessen the load a little bit and make them feel encouraged and supported.”
Sometimes, Tate said, words of encouragement can go a long way. People just need to be told they’re doing a good job and they’re appreciated.
“… I’ve taken all the submissions,” Tate said Dec. 1. “We’ve received quite a bit. A lot of that is due to our media outlets and some other community organizations to help spread the word. We received quite a bit and we’ve compiled it all into a private web page that we’re finalizing and we’ll send out likely tomorrow so that they can go through and read all of those kind words of encouragement. Then we’ll add to it as we get those submissions. It will just kind of serve as a reminder for them to go back if they’re having a difficult day and need some positive reinforcement.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Tate said people congratulated frontline healthcare workers but that has fallen off somewhat.
“I think people are probably really tired of talking about COVID. It’s affecting their everyday lives. It’s affecting small businesses. It’s really affecting everyone from the top down … so I don’t blame them for being discouraged and frustrated. At the same time, we have to lift those up that are really fighting on the front lines for us and coming in every day and putting their health at risk and working extremely long hours with heavy, extreme PPE (personal protective equipment) on at all times,” Tate said.
People need to remember that these nurses are treating their mom, their cousin or their family friend, she said.
There are 30 to 35 nurses on a COVID floor and they have to be there 24/7 to care for patients who are very seriously ill. Tate noted that COVID patients need more care from nurse and doctors than other patients.
Tate said the hospital needs to let people know this is not a normal situation. She added that this affects patients who come in with heart attacks, strokes or who have been a serious car accident.
“… And if we don’t have the bed capacity or the medical resources and staff to be able to take care of those traumas or emergent conditions, then more people could potentially die from this that have no contact with the virus, so it is a domino effect. I think that’s what we’re really trying to stress,” Tate said.
Tate urged the community to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical community.
“… This is not over. We’re in another surge and it’s pretty intense for the West Texas region out here,” Tate said. “We’re really getting it pretty hard and I think, if anything, if people could just acknowledge that and try to be more cautious I would hope that we could reduce and flatten the curve a little bit to help relieve some of our medical facilities.”
ORMC is licensed for 225 beds, but is can operate about 130. The total hospital census was 99.
The hospital was at 85 percent capacity as of Nov. 30.
“As of this morning (Dec. 1), we had 26 COVID patients, all confirmed,” Tate said.
There isn’t much help to be found within the Steward Health Care, which owns ORMC and Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring.
“We’re really relying on state resources such as contracted state nurses to come in and help us when we’re low on staffing so we’ve been leaning pretty heavily on that right now,” Tate said.
At last report, Tate said ORMC had about 44 JRAC state resources (state nurses) on site which includes a mix of registered nurses, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants, nurse practitioners and one physician.
Comment page boosts ORMC morale - Odessa American: Local News
Odessa American
Home
-
News
-
Local News
Comment page boosts ORMC morale
Courtesy Photos
OAT120720 ORMC encouraging words 1.jpg
Odessa Regional Medical Center’s webform to offer encouraging words to frontline healthcare workers helps raise morale.
OAT120720 ORMC encouraging words 2.jpg
OAT120720 ORMC encouraging words 3.jpg
Posted: Monday, December 7, 2020 3:30 am
Comment page boosts ORMC morale By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American
Posted on Dec 7, 2020
by Ruth Campbell
For Denae Sims, registered nurse and critical care RN, Odessa Regional Medical Center’s webform to offer encouraging words to frontline healthcare workers couldn’t have come at a better time.
ORMC Director of Marketing and Community Relations Madison Tate said the main reason for the private web page is that the hospital wanted to do something for its personnel.
“We’ve had so much negativity,” said Sims, who is interim Critical Care Unit director. “… We’ve had so much death. We’ve had a lot of negative response from the community, unfortunately, and we definitely need some uplifting.”
Sims said they are overwhelmed with patients right now.
“We’re just doing what we can to try to save everybody that we don’t have the time that we normally would to contact families and talk with them …,” Sims said.
Masks are also an issue.
“… It’s a political thing. Nobody wants to be forced to do anything, so they kind of view us as pushing them … but in reality we’re just trying to get everybody better,” Sims said.
She added that everyone has been dealing with the pandemic for more than eight months.
“It’s exhausting. People are worried about their family members, understandably. There’s a lack of communication and then I think people are just tired of it; it hasn’t gotten any better,” Sims said.
She added that she hopes the web page helps morale.
“It’s nice to hear kind words, as opposed to negative ones,” Sims said.
Patients, she said, have mostly been grateful, kind and scared because they’re fighting for their lives.
“They’ve … all been pretty wonderful. You see them. They’re there for so many days. You really get to bond with them and attached,” Sims said.
Sims said this is a hard time for everyone with the sagging economy and people being sick.
She said some of the negativity comes from people who are worried about a family member, being tired of the issues with the economy and the shutdowns.
“They think we’re making it up,” Sims said. “They just want things to go back to normal. It’s completely understandable.”
The hospital had one critical care unit that it turned into two. With her agency and state nurses, Sims said she oversees more than 50 people currently. They sign up for 12-hour shifts, but wind up working 15-16 hours a day.
The care they provide to patients is very intense and they don’t have time to take breaks.
Sims has been an ICU nurse for 14 years, including six years at ORMC. She just became interim director about two and a half months ago. She had served as a charge nurse at night for five and a half years.
“I actually worked the floor,” Sims said. “I still do sometimes.”
She said she has seen a lot in her career, but nothing like this.
“We had a really bad summer,” Sims said. “We surged and I think everybody kind of got comfortable as it got better and then it happened again. I’m not blaming anybody. I don’t really know the reasons why everything has happened, but it happened again and it was worse.”
It is a strain physically and emotionally on the medical staff. Sims said there are resources that are offered and a lot of the counseling centers offer free counseling for healthcare workers. They also vent to each other and their families.
“We’ve really grown a lot as a team in terms of talking to each other,” Sims said.
Asked if there was hope with potential vaccines on the way, Sims said she thinks everybody has mixed feelings about that.
“But you know for me personally, if it will stop this, if it will stop death and help us see patients and not see people in this situation then I’m 100 percent for it. We just want everybody to be OK, to get better, to not get COVID,” and for the hospital to be able to care for them, Sims said
The hospitals in Odessa and Midland also care for patients from surrounding communities, so there is potential for more patients coming in who need immediate help for something other than COVID.
“Our employee morale is really down right now, but more so for those specifically working in the COVID unit and all of our clinical staff that is in one way or another being affected by this pandemic,” Tate said.
A lot of it has to do with working incredibly long hours, the hospital being short staff but also some negative comments employees have received on social media, she added.
“I’ve even heard some of our staff say that they try not to wear scrubs out in public because of the negative perceptions that might be perceived with healthcare right now. I think we just wanted to find a simple way to serve as a gateway for members of the community to share those positive messages of encouragement with our staff,” Tate said. “I know that for every bad comment that we see, there’s probably 10 to 15 great ones that they just didn’t get a chance to hear or see so by doing this web form we encourage (the community), businesses and individuals to just write even if it’s a brief thank you for all you do.”
“We just wanted them to be able to see that they do have support and just try to … lessen the load a little bit and make them feel encouraged and supported.”
Sometimes, Tate said, words of encouragement can go a long way. People just need to be told they’re doing a good job and they’re appreciated.
“… I’ve taken all the submissions,” Tate said Dec. 1. “We’ve received quite a bit. A lot of that is due to our media outlets and some other community organizations to help spread the word. We received quite a bit and we’ve compiled it all into a private web page that we’re finalizing and we’ll send out likely tomorrow so that they can go through and read all of those kind words of encouragement. Then we’ll add to it as we get those submissions. It will just kind of serve as a reminder for them to go back if they’re having a difficult day and need some positive reinforcement.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Tate said people congratulated frontline healthcare workers but that has fallen off somewhat.
“I think people are probably really tired of talking about COVID. It’s affecting their everyday lives. It’s affecting small businesses. It’s really affecting everyone from the top down … so I don’t blame them for being discouraged and frustrated. At the same time, we have to lift those up that are really fighting on the front lines for us and coming in every day and putting their health at risk and working extremely long hours with heavy, extreme PPE (personal protective equipment) on at all times,” Tate said.
People need to remember that these nurses are treating their mom, their cousin or their family friend, she said.
There are 30 to 35 nurses on a COVID floor and they have to be there 24/7 to care for patients who are very seriously ill. Tate noted that COVID patients need more care from nurse and doctors than other patients.
Tate said the hospital needs to let people know this is not a normal situation. She added that this affects patients who come in with heart attacks, strokes or who have been a serious car accident.
“… And if we don’t have the bed capacity or the medical resources and staff to be able to take care of those traumas or emergent conditions, then more people could potentially die from this that have no contact with the virus, so it is a domino effect. I think that’s what we’re really trying to stress,” Tate said.
Tate urged the community to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical community.
“… This is not over. We’re in another surge and it’s pretty intense for the West Texas region out here,” Tate said. “We’re really getting it pretty hard and I think, if anything, if people could just acknowledge that and try to be more cautious I would hope that we could reduce and flatten the curve a little bit to help relieve some of our medical facilities.”
ORMC is licensed for 225 beds, but is can operate about 130. The total hospital census was 99.
The hospital was at 85 percent capacity as of Nov. 30.
“As of this morning (Dec. 1), we had 26 COVID patients, all confirmed,” Tate said.
There isn’t much help to be found within the Steward Health Care, which owns ORMC and Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring.
“We’re really relying on state resources such as contracted state nurses to come in and help us when we’re low on staffing so we’ve been leaning pretty heavily on that right now,” Tate said.
At last report, Tate said ORMC had about 44 JRAC state resources (state nurses) on site which includes a mix of registered nurses, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants, nurse practitioners and one physician.
Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com
Posted in Local News on Monday, December 7, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: Odessa Regional Medical Center, Madison Tate, Frontline Healthcare Workers, Denae Sims, Critical Care Unit, Ormc, Personal Protective Equipment, Healthcare, Nurse, Social Media, Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, Encouraging Words, Negativity
Today's Edition
CLICK HERE to view full version of OA Social Marketplace.
Odessa, TX
Current Conditions
Winds: NNW at 9mph
Feels Like: 30°
Your Extended Forecast
Tomorrow
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
tuesday
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
wednesday
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Real Estate
Top things homeowners forget when pre...
Brandpoint (BPT)
Jumping on the real estate boom? Do y...
Brandpoint (BPT)
People everywhere are being priced ou...
Brandpoint (BPT)
5 tips to turn your garage into an al...
Brandpoint (BPT)
5 top tips for refinishing hardwood f...
Brandpoint (BPT)
5 tips to save on higher energy costs
Brandpoint (BPT)
3 unexpected ways to save time and mo...
Brandpoint (BPT)
DIY projects that will have you falli...
Brandpoint (BPT)
Haven't you always wanted a high-end ...
Brandpoint (BPT)
5 do's and don’ts of fire safety
Brandpoint (BPT)
Pet Central
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Fitness
Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>
Crosswords
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Sudoku
Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>
MyOAOA
You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.
Marketplace
Odessa American
Odessa, TX
432-337-4661
John's Corner
Odessa, TX
432-362-0004
Basin Podiatry
Odessa, TX
432-550-3668
OA Advertising
Odessa, TX
432-333-7602
Find Local Businesses
Popular Categories
Advertising Info
Place An Ad
Co-op Advertising
Rate Cards
E-Newsletters/Alerts
Missing Paper
Subscribe
RSS Feeds
OAvarsity.com
BasinJobs.com
BasinHomes.com
BasinMotors.com
AIM Media TX LLC
© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]