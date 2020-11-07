  • November 7, 2020

Comic exhibition

Posted: Saturday, November 7, 2020 1:45 am

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a comic exhibition, “BAM! It’s A Picture Book: The Art Behind Graphic Novels,” on loan from The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature through Sunday

The exhibition features some of today’s leading and best graphic novelists of the illustration world: Mark Criley, Matthew Holm, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Lincoln Pierce and Raina Telgemeier.

Admission is free.

Museum hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, call Ashley Flores at 432.550.9696 ext. 214 or visit noelartmuseum.org.

