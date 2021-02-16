Cold drives powerless Odessans to hotels

The winter storm that has wreaked havoc across Odessa and the entire state of Texas has left some residents without a place to go due to no electricity in their homes.

Because of that demand, local hotels have been filling up with residents looking for a place to go to get out of the cold and get warm.

The MCM Elegante Hotel and FunDome Hotel are a couple of those hotels that has seen an increase in customers. Spokesperson Matt Rist said that the Elegante had 170 rooms checked in Monday night along with just over 200 at the Fundome, adding that both hotels were “pretty much sold out.”

“As far as a widespread weather event, the phones were ringing off the hook yesterday,” Rist said. “We were just thankful that both of our hotels had power so we were able to service those guests.”

As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 18,890 customers in Ector County were without power according to poweroutage.us, making up approximately 22.8 percent of the county.

The numbers are even higher in neighboring Midland County at 37.29 percent and over 34,000 customers without power. The two counties make up a portion of the 4 million people across Texas without power.

Rist added that he’s seen people check into the hotels not just for loss of power but with people who have lost water due to pipes bursting.

He’s said that the staff has dealt with sold out rooms with other big events such as the oil show and other sporting events. Dealing with this weather situation has been an unusual situation to say the least.

“We always discuss these types of events so there is some level of anticipation,” he said. “Sometimes you just never know what’s going to happen. A lot of people probably thought it was only going to be a brief power outage and that it wasn’t going to turn into 6, 12 and 24 hours.”

There were other reports on social media from across the state that some hotels were accused of price gouging residents looking for a place to go. Rist affirmed that that has not happened at either hotel.

On the respective websites for both hotels Tuesday afternoon, the MCM Elegante had rooms available starting at $79 per night and the FunDome at $69 per night. Rist added that both hotels would likely sell out again Tuesday night as temperatures continue to remain below freezing across the state.

He also says that the phones will continue to be busy during this time and for those that may still be looking for a place to stay, Rist recommends that just showing up at the hotel and getting there safely is a potential option. Both hotels do have their restaurants inside the property still operating to serve guests.

“Walking in at a time like this is probably your best bet because you never know if someone doesn’t check in for your reservation or if someone gets their power back on and they leave early, we can easily turn around rooms into the evening,” he said.

Rist added that he’s heard positive feedback from residents about the staff doing what they can to help others.

“We do what we can with a smile and we’re happy to provide a place for people to stay,” he said.