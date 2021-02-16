Cold continues to grip Basin

Bitterly cold weather will continue to hold the Permian Basin in its grip through the rest of the week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Johnson said conditions will stay pretty cold up until the weekend with temperatures in the 20s for lows and reaching the 30s by the weekend when the highs are predicted to rise to the highs 50s and 60s.

Johnson said it could possibly reach the 70s by the start of next week. This Thursday, the area has a shot to get above freezing.

The cold, snowy conditions have caused cancellations and closures. Ector County ISD had remote learning days Monday and Tuesday and will do so again today. It also postponed its school board meeting until Feb. 23.

University of Texas Permian Basin and Odessa College also closed their campuses Monday and Tuesday. OC said in a text message Tuesday it planned to open campus at 1 p.m. for employees only.

Students should use http://Odessa.blackboard.com to access Blackboard and instructor announcements. Brunch and dinner service will continue for campus residents.

Employees are asked to communicate with supervisors regarding access to campus technology and systems remotely.

With rolling outages, many people are without electricity and internet service.

There was a 40 percent chance of a wintry mix of snow and sleet Tuesday.

The low temperature Tuesday was expected to be 22, but Johnson said that was subject to change. It could be 15 degrees for a low Wednesday night into Thursday morning and around 20 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thursday night is when the temperatures are forecast to start climbing, Johnson said. The area may hit the 30s by early Friday night into Saturday morning.

The cold air came directly from the Arctic and dropped all the way down to South Texas, as previously reported.

Johnson said it’s recommended to avoid traveling if possible because of the icy roads.

Snow reached 5.3 inches at the Midland International Air and Space Port and 4 inches fell in the Eastern Permian Basin, at Big Lake for example. Snyder saw 2 to 3 inches. West Odessa got 6 inches.

Up to 10 inches of snow was seen in the Abilene/San Angelo area.

Johnson said 3 and 4 inches fell in the Lubbock area and some areas of Amarillo had 4 inches. Dalhart had 5 inches.

The Basin hit -2 this weekend, but the coldest temperature on record is -11, Johnson said.