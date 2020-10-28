COBAP grants available, CARES expenditures detailed

The Odessa City council allocated $500,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Coronavirus Relief Funds to provide grants to small businesses and while $475,000 of those funds have gone to local small businesses, $25,000 worth of grants are still available as of Friday through the City of Odessa Business Assistance Program (COBAP).

These grants designed to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic range from $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 and were awarded based on the businesses gross revenues and applications are being accepted until those funds run out.

Those who want to apply for those grants can do so by going to the city’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y6muwh4p.

The City also reported in an email various amounts of CARES Act money used including $103,000 Allocated to Meals on Wheels for meal delivery program, $850,000 Allocated to ECISD for their cash match program for purchase of electronic devices for students, $750,000 budgeted for the City of Odessa's mobile testing program (16 events, serving 3200 citizens), $150,000 budgeted for the City's marketing campaign for COVID awareness, $251,000 Purchase of PPE for City employees Including first responders, $62,500 Purchase of laptops and additional VPN's for employees telework capabilities, $61,100 purchase of additional Glidescope for Odessa Fire Rescue, $210,000 Purchase of Lucas Chest Compression System and Manual defibrillator for Odessa Fire Rescue.

Council members voted to grant $1,000,000 of CARES Act money to MCH and ORMC for a partnership which would increase additional free COVID testing and flu shot vaccinations during a Tuesday city council meeting.

An email from Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia detailed that the city has approximately $2.7 million of the CARES Act money left.