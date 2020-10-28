  • October 28, 2020

COBAP grants available, CARES expenditures detailed - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

COBAP grants available, CARES expenditures detailed

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Royal Inn                          11-Aug  $5,000

Video Star                        17-Aug  $5,000

Big M Answering             rejected             

PSC Trucking Services     17-Aug  $2,500

Fancy Nails                       rejected             

Garibaldys Tacos             17-Aug  $10,000

Ruby the Brow Girl         11-Aug  $2,500

ED & Toms BBQs             rejected             

Kenner Company            12-Aug  $10,000

Odessa Logistic Srv         17-Aug  $10,000

Mike Holmes Atty           19-Aug  $10,000

KEEVV Trucking               11-Aug  $5,000

Marys Fashion                11-Aug  $2,500

Ye Olde Bookworm        17-Aug  $2,500

Service Office Supp         11-Aug  $10,000

Ninos Tire Service           rejected                           

Pro Nails                           11-Aug  $10,000

3 M Trucking                   17-Aug  $10,000

Sam's BBQ                        17-Aug $5,000

Casa Ortiz Restaurant    rejected             

AG Transportation, LLC  12-Aug  $10,000

DeVirgilio Agency            rejected

Headlines Too Barber    18-Aug  $2,500

OilConnection LLC           rejected             

RPMs                          17-Aug  $5,000

PAR II Designs             27-Aug  $5,000

Passit Logistics, LLC      rejected             

Liliana Brook                 rejected             

Madrid Magmt Serv        8-Sep  $5,000

Maytes Work Clothes      rejected

Sunset West Cleaners     17-Aug $10,000

Campos Barber & Beauty  17-Aug  $2,500

Dulceria La Mexicana        25-Aug  $2,500

Fresco LLC       17-Aug  $2,500

Financial Services Group   5-Oct   $2,500

Sal y Mar Services         17-Aug  $5,000

Zambies          1-Sep    $5,000

Alpha & Omega Safety   17-Aug  $2,500

Stephens Constr & Irrig  31-Aug  $10,000

Josies       rejected             

Cliffs Food Wagon         18-Aug  $10,000

Lujan Trucking          18-Aug  $5,000

G&J Fast Cash Check S. 19-Aug  $10,000

Canvas Creations   17-Aug  $2,500

Jokky Supermart  1-Sep    $2,500

Emilios Paleteria   18-Aug  $2,500

Tacos El Guero     rejected                                                      

Triple T Repair   rejected

Cheers to Paint  19-Aug  $2,500

Maggies Hair Salon  19-Aug  $2,500

DK Nails and Spa   18-Aug  $5,000

Navedades Mexico   27-Aug  $2,500

Wynn Nails         31-Aug  $10,000

Best Nails           19-Aug  $10,000

Angles Nails         9-Oct     $5,000

Hercules Barbecue   19-Aug  $5,000

C&B Trucking         31-Aug  $2,500

Smoked Soul          1-Sep    $2,500

Economy Inn         1-Sep    $5,000

Sadie Mack Childrens B.    8-Sep    $5,000

TEN:4 Elite   16-Sep  $2,500

Mr. Auto Air, Inc      $10,000

Dillon E Dearmond  $2,500

Brown Mgmt & Consult.   8-Sep   $2,500

Diamond Nails    31-Aug  $10,000

Red Zone Athletics  pending                                         

Grahams by Susan   2-Sep    $2,500

Axeholics Hatchet H.   8-Sep    $2,500

Sister Dough 8-Sep    $2,500

3 Aces Fabrication  rejected                                                      

Swan Cleaners      8-Sep    $2,500

RV Rolloff Rental    rejected                                                                       

Coffee Weirdo & crep. 29-Sep    $2,500

Midnight Express Oil  8-Sep    $10,000

Vaolas Hair Salon      16-Sep  $2,500

Red Gym            16-Sep  $2,500

Popcorn Can Company  16-Sep  $10,000

Pattaya Massage 16-Sep  $10,000

The Cake Company   16-Sep  $5,000

Boom Trucking  pending                           

Westerner Motel   16-Sep  $2,500

Vivians Floral & Gifts  16-Sep  $5,000

Custom Crafted Uphol. 21-Sep $5,000

A&J Terrero Trucking LLC. rejected                                      

Goodman Logistics   13-Oct  $2,500

GQ Trucking    24-Sep  $2,500

JD Bohannon Remodel  29-Sep  $5,000

Don Fletcher Law Office  21-Sep  $5,000

Deneisa McNeese       28-Sep  $2,500

Southern Hospitality   21-Sep  $2,500

Kodiak Energy LLC   21-Sep  $5,000

Mommy and Me Dayca.  24-Sep  $2,500

JoAnns on 5th flowers    21-Sep  $2,500

El Buen Pollo      28-Sep  $5,000

MTZ Electric       4-Oct     $10,000

Ageel Akram (Variety)  3-Oct     $5,000

BB Spa Nail Salon (ha Dinh) 28-Sep  $10,000

Planet Satellite      28-Sep  $10,000

God Mercy Ent Adetoyese   5-Oct     $2,500

Vanessas Closet 5-Oct     $5,000

King Kutz Barbershop   29-Sep  $2,500

Art of Fadez 9-Oct     $2,500

Glitz House of Beauty    rejected                                                 

The Groundskeepers  3-Oct     $2,500

Hair with Bri   19-Oct  $2,500

Antonio Rico (hot shot op)    5-Oct    $5,000

Cesaritos Mexican Food  6-Oct   $5,000

Sublime Creators   pending                                                                     

Coyote Printing   14-Oct  $2,500

Desperados Bar   14-Oct  $5,000

Print XS  pending                                                        

Castillo & Sons   19-Oct  $2,500

Odessa Print Shop  19-Oct  $10,000

Christie Mosley   22-Oct  $5,000

Lucky's autolube  rejected                                                      

Tacos Y Tortas   pending                                                                     

AbbyDoll's LLC  pending                                        

Posted: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 1:40 pm

COBAP grants available, CARES expenditures detailed By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City council  allocated $500,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act)  Coronavirus Relief Funds to provide grants to small businesses and while $475,000 of those funds have gone to local small businesses, $25,000 worth of grants are still available as of Friday through the City of Odessa Business Assistance Program (COBAP).

These grants designed to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic range from $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 and were awarded based on the businesses gross revenues and applications are being accepted until those funds run out.

Those who want to apply for those grants can do so by going to the city’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y6muwh4p.

The City also reported in an email various amounts of CARES Act money used including $103,000 Allocated to Meals on Wheels for meal delivery program, $850,000 Allocated to ECISD for their cash match program for purchase of electronic devices for students, $750,000 budgeted for the City of Odessa's mobile testing program (16 events, serving 3200 citizens), $150,000 budgeted for the City's marketing campaign for COVID awareness, $251,000 Purchase of PPE for City employees Including first responders, $62,500 Purchase of laptops and additional VPN's for employees telework capabilities, $61,100 purchase of additional Glidescope for Odessa Fire Rescue, $210,000 Purchase of Lucas Chest Compression System and Manual defibrillator for Odessa Fire Rescue.

Council members voted to grant $1,000,000 of CARES Act money to MCH and ORMC for a partnership which would increase additional free COVID testing and flu shot vaccinations during a Tuesday city council meeting.

An email from Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia detailed that the city has approximately $2.7 million of the CARES Act money left.

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 1:40 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy/Wind
51°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: WNW at 25mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 51°/Low 38°
Windy with a few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 60°/Low 33°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 69°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]