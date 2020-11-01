  • November 1, 2020

Coat Drive - Odessa American: Local News

Coat Drive

Posted: Sunday, November 1, 2020 1:30 am

Coat Drive Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System has scheduled Coats for Kids Coat Drive benefiting the Salvation Army. Gently used jackets or sweaters of any size infant through adult donations are welcomed. Drop off at any red Salvation Army barrels at MCH Center for Health & Wellness-Mission Fitness, 8050 E. Highway 191; Urgent Care, 3001 JBS Parkway; or MCH Clinic, Walmart East.

