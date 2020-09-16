  • September 16, 2020

CMN Radiothon

Posted: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:45 am

CMN Radiothon Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

La Ley 104.7 FM has scheduled its annual Children’s Miracle Network radiothon, a two-day airing that will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System.

The radiothon will run from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday.

Listeners can tune in to La Ley 104.7 FM and donate by calling 800-234-6217 or by visiting tinyurl.com/y5znf3nh.

La Ley 104.7 FM will encourage listeners to make a donation to help kids treated at MCHS.

Donations can be made at any amount or as a monthly donation.

One hundred percent of the funds raised from the radiothon will directly benefit the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Health System. It will be used to buy life-saving equipment, specialized training for staff to better serve patients and research to help future patients. Last year, the radiothon raised more than $100,000 for CMN at MCHS.

