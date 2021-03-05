  • March 5, 2021

Clothes closet

Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 North Dixie Blvd., offers free clothing on the first Saturday of every month.

With so many families in the community losing their jobs due to COVID and the downturn in oil, the Sherwood Clothes Closet is an opportunity for people to find needed clothing items for the entire family.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Masks are required to comply with city orders and to protect each other from spreading the virus.

