  • March 14, 2021

City receives development award

City receives development award

Posted: Sunday, March 14, 2021 4:00 am

Odessa American

The City of Odessa has been recognized as the No. 6 metro area in Texas in total number of economic development projects in metro areas with populations less than 200,000 by Site Selection Magazine, which recently announced its 2020 Governor’s Cup Awards.

Odessa, which was tied with five other metro areas, boasted a total of 7 projects in 2020. Odessa was also ranked #8 nationally for projects per capita in metros less than 200,000.

“It is truly amazing that Odessa has done so well in its economic development efforts during a time when COVID and our oil and gas economy have greatly impacted our growth during 2020,” Wesley Burnett, Director of Economic Development for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce said in a prepared statement. “And with some exciting potential projects on the horizon, I’m expecting 2021 to be another great year for Odessa.”

For the ninth straight year in a row, Texas won the magazine’s Governor’s Cup Award for having the most qualified economic development projects of any state in the year 2020, almost doubling the number of projects of the second ranked state, according to a press release.

Site Selection, published by Conway Data, Inc., is the senior publication in the corporate real estate and economic development fields and is the official publication of the Industrial Asset Management Council. The magazine’s yearly analyses are regarded by corporate real estate analysts as “the industry scoreboard.”

Posted in on Sunday, March 14, 2021 4:00 am.

