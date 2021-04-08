  • April 8, 2021

City pools open on Memorial Day Weekend

City pools open on Memorial Day Weekend

Posted: Thursday, April 8, 2021 5:01 pm

By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Odessa swimming pools are opening with a splash beginning Memorial Day Weekend, Odessa Parks and Recreation Director Steve Patton said.

Pools will remain open until Aug. 1.

General open hours for public swimming at Sherwood, Floyd Gwin, Woodson and the UTPB Spray Park will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Patton said. Pool hours will soon be posted on the city’s website, he added.

“Each pool will be open 6 days per week, and will alternate days closed,” Patton said. “This will give city staff time to thoroughly clean and chlorinate each pool to make sure they are safe to use.”

Odessa is currently hiring lifeguards, aquatic directors, pool managers and swim instructors for the upcoming summer pool season, Patton said.

Other employment opportunities include people to work concessions and admissions.

For information on how to apply visit www.golifeguarding.com.

