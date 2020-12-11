City of Odessa's sale tax decreases for December

The City of Odessa received its December sales tax check in the amount of $3,832,867.20, according to a city press release. This amount includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent.

The City will receive $3,066,293.76 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $766,573.44.

The Medical Care Health System received $2,855,097 from sales tax, a decrease of $1,395,953, according to a press release.

Odessa saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with December’s sales tax revenue total of $3,066,293.76 – a $1,520,242.18, or 33.15 percent decrease compared to December 2019.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up 17.33 percent or $1,428,475.47 as compared to the budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $4,616,162.36 or 32.31 percent.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, which means December’s collection is based on October sales.