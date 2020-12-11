  • December 11, 2020

City of Odessa's sale tax decreases for December

City of Odessa's sale tax decreases for December

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 6:32 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa received its December sales tax check in the amount of $3,832,867.20, according to a city press release. This amount includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent.

The City will receive $3,066,293.76 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $766,573.44.

The Medical Care Health System received $2,855,097 from sales tax, a decrease of $1,395,953, according to a press release.

Odessa saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with December’s sales tax revenue total of $3,066,293.76 – a $1,520,242.18, or 33.15 percent decrease compared to December 2019.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up 17.33 percent or $1,428,475.47 as compared to the budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $4,616,162.36 or 32.31 percent.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, which means December’s collection is based on October sales.

Posted in on Friday, December 11, 2020 6:32 pm. | Tags: ,

