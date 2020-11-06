City of Odessa's Building Inspection Office continues to operate with limited staff

Due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the City of Odessa’s Building Inspection Office is operating with an extremely limited staff. Officials are requesting that the public use the department’s website to perform routine requests when possible.
Due to reduced staffing, the public should expect longer than normal wait times to have their requests responded to, inspection officials warned in a Friday news release. Emergency requests are receiving first priority.
For more information contact Building Inspection at 335-4143 or visit the office’s website.