  • November 6, 2020

City of Odessa's Building Inspection Office continues to operate with limited staff - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

City of Odessa's Building Inspection Office continues to operate with limited staff

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 6, 2020 11:17 am

City of Odessa's Building Inspection Office continues to operate with limited staff oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the City of Odessa’s Building Inspection Office is operating with an extremely limited staff. Officials are requesting that the public use the department’s website to perform routine requests when possible.

Due to reduced staffing, the public should expect longer than normal wait times to have their requests responded to, inspection officials warned in a Friday news release. Emergency requests are receiving first priority.

For more information contact Building Inspection at 335-4143 or visit the office’s website.

Posted in on Friday, November 6, 2020 11:17 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 52°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 75°/Low 56°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 79°/Low 57°
Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]