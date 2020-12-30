  • December 30, 2020

City of Odessa to open temporary shelter due to inclement weather - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

City of Odessa to open temporary shelter due to inclement weather

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 9:39 am

City of Odessa to open temporary shelter due to inclement weather oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa Incident Command is reportedly working with the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, ECISD and Ector County to open a temporary weather shelter.

The temporary shelter will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until weather conditions improve, a press release stated. The temporary shelter will be at the Ector College Prep Success Academy Gymnasium, which is located at 809 W. Clements Street, for those experiencing homelessness or in need of a place to stay due to dangerous road conditions.

This is in response to those that may be stranded on roads due to weather, possible overcrowding at local shelters and those who may not have heat in their homes.

Due to COVID-19, the shelter will be following CDC guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone, the press release stated. Food, bedding, showers and restrooms facilities will be open to those seeking shelter. Security will be onsite 24 hours.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 9:39 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain Shower/Wind
35°
Humidity: 88%
Winds: NNE at 21mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 39°/Low 29°
Mainly cloudy with rain, windy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 36°/Low 22°
Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.

friday

weather
High 44°/Low 20°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s.

saturday

weather
High 45°/Low 30°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]