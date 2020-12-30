City of Odessa to open temporary shelter due to inclement weather

The City of Odessa Incident Command is reportedly working with the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, ECISD and Ector County to open a temporary weather shelter.

The temporary shelter will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until weather conditions improve, a press release stated. The temporary shelter will be at the Ector College Prep Success Academy Gymnasium, which is located at 809 W. Clements Street, for those experiencing homelessness or in need of a place to stay due to dangerous road conditions.

This is in response to those that may be stranded on roads due to weather, possible overcrowding at local shelters and those who may not have heat in their homes.

Due to COVID-19, the shelter will be following CDC guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone, the press release stated. Food, bedding, showers and restrooms facilities will be open to those seeking shelter. Security will be onsite 24 hours.