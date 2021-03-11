  • March 11, 2021

City of Odessa Municipal Court receives traffic safety award - Odessa American: Local News

City of Odessa Municipal Court receives traffic safety award

Posted: Thursday, March 11, 2021 11:26 am

City of Odessa Municipal Court receives traffic safety award oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A press release detailed the City of Odessa Municipal Court received a Traffic Safety Award from the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center in conjunction with Texas Department of Transportation.

TMCEC's Municipal Traffic Safety Initiatives is reportedly to prevent impaired driving through Texas municipal courts. This happens by offering impaired driving courses at judicial education seminars and through webinars, distributing free anti-DUI and DWI books and materials and recognizing as models those municipal courts that demonstrate excellence in impaired driving prevention.

The Odessa Municipal Court, in collaboration with the Odessa Fire Rescue/Fire Marshal’s Division, hosted a Child Safety Seat Expo during Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 20 to 26, the press release stated. Three certified child safety seat technicians were on site to inspect child passenger safety systems for attendees, to determine whether they were in good working order, and, if they were installed correctly.

If it was reportedly determined that the installation was incorrect, the technicians re-installed them correctly, while providing education and guidance on correct installation techniques, and other safety tips for traveling

with children. If it was determined that the attendee’s child passenger safety system was not in good working order, they were gifted with a new car seat or safety system, appropriate for the attendee’s child’s age and/or size.

The Municipal Court also provided copies of the Bernard in the Backseat booklet, courtesy of TXDOT through TMCEC, for children attending the expo with their parent, the press release stated.

Posted in on Thursday, March 11, 2021 11:26 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

