City of Odessa issues statements about water, trash pickup

The City of Odessa detailed in a press release that trash pickup is tentatively scheduled to resume on Friday.

The City also stated it has received a number of calls related to incorrect information regarding a major water main break within the City’s water system, the statement detailed. As of Wednesday afternoon, The City has not experienced any major water line breaks that would impact the continuous flow of water to its citizens.

There have reportedly been a few minor line breaks throughout the system, however, as the weather warms up, The City anticipates additional water line breaks as a result of expansion and contraction in the lines. City Personnel is ready to address any potential breaks that may occur as expeditiously as possible to minimize any impact to our residents.

The City is asking residents to consider some best practices during this time to prevent freezing pipes such as letting faucets drip, wrapping pipes and opening cabinet doors, the statement detailed.

A majority of the residential roads and alleys are not reportedly in a condition for our large sanitation trucks to safely pass through. Service will only resume if the City determines that alleys and residential streets are deemed safe for trash service.

Roll-out customers should place their carts on the curb and our drivers will pick them up once it is safe to do so, the press release stated.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed until Feb. 23.