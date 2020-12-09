City legal bill tops $87,000 in FOI fight

The legal bills born by Odessa taxpayers keep piling up as the city continues to fight the Odessa American’s efforts to force it to comply with state freedom of information laws.

Freedom of Information requests filed by the newspaper show another $24,647.48 has been billed to the city by the Austin law firm hired to contest the Odessa American’s lawsuit accusing the municipality of violating the Texas Public Information Act. To date, the legal battle has cost the city – and taxpayers $87,490.99. The OA has requested the November bill.

The latest bill – for October – comes as word surfaced that the city apparently is no longer using the Austin firm Cobb & Counsel. Instead, the city will apparently rely on lawyers from the City Attorney’s Office as the case winds its way to a state appellate court based in Eastland. City of Odessa Attorney Natasha Brooks filed a formal motion for substitution of city attorney for the Cobb & Counsel firm.

“It is unfortunate taxpayers must continue to foot the legal bill for a city that continues to make it difficult for the news media and those very same taxpayers to have unfettered access to police reports and records that by law have always been available to the public,” OA Publisher Patrick Canty said, “And this at a time when so many residents struggling on limited personal budgets face tax increases – it’s simply adding insult to injury.”

The newspaper sued the city in January, alleging the entity was violating the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA) by failing to release in a timely manner police reports and probable cause affidavits. Oftentimes the paper was forced to file a freedom of information request for routine public reports. The FOI requests and reports, frequently peppered with redactions by the city, were usually referred to the state Attorney General’s office for review, a move that only added to the delay in basic crime information getting to the public.

The city began this practice after the 2019 Labor Day weekend mass shooting in Odessa, and some city representatives later explained they were upset that local news organizations had access to the names of the shooting victims so soon after the tragedy.

In October, a visiting state district judge denied the City of Odessa’s request to dismiss the newspaper’s lawsuit. It took only a few days for Midland Judge Rodney Satterwhite to review arguments and rule that the OA’s lawsuit should be allowed to proceed.

The city has appealed that ruling.

Canty vowed that the newspaper will not back down from its fight until the city is made to follow the law.

“We will never tire of fighting to uphold laws in place to ensure the free flow of public information to the citizenry and to the news media,” he said. “It’s a cornerstone of a free and civil society.”

No date has been set yet for the hearing before the appeals court, but Canty said he is sure the legal bills for the city will only continue to mount.

Maitreya Tomlinson, a board certified civil appellate attorney in Austin, previously told the OA an appeal could take a minimum six months before a decision was rendered and that it could cost Odessa taxpayers an additional $30,000.

“That’s in a perfect world,” Tomlinson said about the appeal process. “Most practitioners ask for extensions and chances are, especially in the pandemic, they will get them.”

Attorneys for the city argued during the hearing before Judge Satterwhite that the city implemented this new procedure to ensure sensitive or inappropriate information was not being released. They added that the newspaper was upset because they liked the old arrangement in which the reports and their content — some of it described by them as “salacious” -- were so easily obtained.

But the newspaper has never sought to obtain or publish information that would be inappropriate, such as the names of sexual assault victims or juveniles, and Canty noted that they are bound by ethics and never would.

“Essentially they wanted to ‘fix’ a system that was never broken, and it is a system — grounded in law — that has always been practiced and adhered to by governmental entities, the public and news organizations throughout the state,” Canty said. “And we feel strongly that they are legally bound to provide information in police reports and other public documents that the citizenry is entitled to see.

“Instead of trying to manage and control the free flow of public information, they ought to focus on following the law.”

Representing the OA is John Bussian, a national authority on 1st Amendment law, Midland attorney Randall Rouse and Houston attorney Jeff Nobles.