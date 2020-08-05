City launches business assistance program

A city press release detailed that, “The program is available for business interruptions occurring on or after March 18, 2020 (date of the Mayoral Disaster Declaration) due to COVID-19,” which resulted in business requiring to close, voluntarily closing or having a decreased demand.

The City hopes to distribute $500,000 of CARES CRF funds as grants to different small businesses. Grants can range from $2,500 to $10,000.

“The grants are available on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants will need to provide proof that they have been impacted due to COVID-19. Incomplete applications will be rejected,” the release states.

Eligible businesses must be for-profit businesses, “including sole proprietorships, corporations, limited liability partnerships and other similar business entities with 20 employees or less at the time of City of Odessa’s COVID-19 emergency declaration on March 18, 2020.”

The employees of those businesses must be full-time or part-time and businesses must be in the city limits which, includes brick and mortar locations and mobile businesses.

The locations of businesses will be verified by reviewing Certificates of Occupancy or valid City of Odessa vendor permits.

Businesses also must be registered to do business in Texas and need to have been open a year before March 18, 2020.

Businesses must be able to show a loss due to COVID-19 and have an annual gross revenue under $750,000.

Owners or applicants must not be in bankruptcy or filed for bankruptcy in the last 12 months and they must be current with property taxes, city and state sales tax, and any and all city fees.

Another requirement is listed that applicants must,” have no conflicts of interest with the City of Odessa, Odessa City Council or COBAP Advisory Committee, City of Odessa elected officials and their immediate family members.”

Members of those city council, city staff and the COBAP committee are not eligible for the funds and the release detailed that the funds exclude sexually oriented businesses and gambling establishments.

“Applications will be reviewed in the order of receipt. If applicants are unable to secure the required documentation or need technical assistance in submitting the grant application, members of COBAP Advisory Committee will be available to provide guidance. Grant application will be reviewed and approved by the COBAP Advisory Committee. The COBAP Advisory Committee will render a decision on grant applications within 5 days of receipt of completed application and supporting documentation,” the release detailed.

Applications will be available Wednesday, August 05, 2020 for pickup at the City Manager’s office, or to download at https://tinyurl.com/y4opw52k.

The City will start accepting applications Monday Aug. 10. Applications may be submitted on the City’s web page or be delivered to the Office of the City Manager at 411 W. Eighth, Odessa Texas 79761.