City going back virtual

Renewed concerns about the spread of COVID-19 is prompting Odessa City Council to return to virtual meetings, and halting recently restarted in-person meetings at City Hall.

The community can participate in the 6 p.m., Tuesday council meeting via the Internet at www.webex.com and follow the directions. The meeting access code is 126 506 5834. Residents also have the option of listening to the meeting by phone at 1-408-418-9388

“The council has decided to return to virtual meetings for the immediate future because they are concerned about our resident’s safety,” Devin Sanchez, the city’s director of communications said. “The numbers are going up again.”

Ector County medical professionals have reported a rise of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in recent weeks.

As of Monday, there have been 6,025 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ector County and 115 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Council is expected to pass several expenditures on Tuesday, including the allocation of $1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds. The allocation is part of a partnership between the City of Odessa, Medical Health Systems and Odessa Regional Medical Center for the operation and administration of community wide COVID-19 testing and flu shot vaccinations, City Manager Michael Marrero explained during the council’s Oct. 20 work session.

The partnership will provide funding for free COVID-19 testing and flu shot vaccinations for the community through Dec. 30.

Council is also expected to pass a resolution to accept and appropriate a $10,000 donation from Chevron to Odessa Fire Rescue and purchase $135,000 worth of holiday decorations for Starbright Village.

Decorations will include the purchase of two spherical trees, which will be placed at the entrance of the convention center as well as one new display for Starlight Village, Steve Patton, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, explained to council last week.

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said that while Starbright Village was originally going to be a drive-thru type event, “We are going to open a walk-thru portion of the Christmas decoration however we are going to post signs encouraging social distancing and masks to be worn and we’re also going to widen the trail to allow individuals to space out more.”