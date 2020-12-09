  • December 9, 2020

City council votes to set aside CDBG Cares funds - Odessa American

City council votes to set aside CDBG Cares funds

Posted: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 4:05 pm

City council votes to set aside CDBG Cares funds

Odessa City Council recently voted to earmark $573,750 in CDBG Cares funds to help residents who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 pay rent, mortgages and utilities.

For more information, interested applicants should contact the city’s Community Development department at 432-335-4820. Applications are currently being accepted, according to a city news release.

Councilwoman Peggy Dean said the assistance is vital because many residents who lost their jobs due to COVID may soon lose their homes because federal regulations that protected evictions due to COVID are expiring in December.

“These funds are desperately needed by residents in our community,” Dean said.

Funds will be disbursed on a first come, first served basis, city officials said. Eligibility is based on need.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 4:05 pm.

