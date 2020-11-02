City completes COBAP

The City of Odessa detailed in a press release Monday that applications are closed for the City of Odessa Business Assistance Program (COBAP) grants which were designed to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once the last applications are finalized, the $500,000 allocated to the program from CARES Act funds will have been distributed to Odessa small businesses.
The release detailed that the applications were opened on August 10th.
