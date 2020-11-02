  • November 2, 2020

City completes COBAP - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

City completes COBAP

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 2, 2020 10:59 am

City completes COBAP Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa detailed in a press release Monday that applications are closed for the City of Odessa Business Assistance Program (COBAP) grants which were designed to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the last applications are finalized, the $500,000 allocated to the program from CARES Act funds will have been distributed to Odessa small businesses.

The release detailed that the applications were opened on August 10th.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Monday, November 2, 2020 10:59 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
71°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 77°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 83°/Low 47°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]