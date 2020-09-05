City closed Monday

City of Odessa offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Trash will not be picked up on Monday.

Tuesday: Monday roll out carts will be picked up.

Wednesday: Tuesday roll out carts will be picked up.

Thursday: Regular service.

Friday: Regular service.

Residential brown dumpsters will be serviced once.

Apartments and commercials will be serviced twice.

To avoid an overflowing accumulation of trash and debris in dumpsters, citizens are asked to recycle items at the Odessa Recycle Center, 816 W. 42nd St.

Drop off windows for cardboard, plastics, paper, aluminum and tin cans are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Trash, debris and bulky items piled next to the alley dumpsters is illegal and prevents the Solid Waste trucks from being able to pick up the containers when service resumes.

During the holiday period city trash receptacles should be reserved for perishable items only.

For complete recycling information, visit tinyurl.com/yxoa842w.