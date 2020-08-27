City announces second round of testing

The City of Odessa announced a second round of drive-thru COVID-19 testing in September and October with a Thursday press release.

The free COVID-19 testing sites will take place on Sept.16 at McKinney Park (Christmas Line), Sept. 23 at UTPB Park (Soccer Field Parking), Sept. 30 at Sherwood Park (E. 49th and Cordova Parking Lot), and on Oct. 14 at Floyd Gwin Park (W. 10th Parking Lot).

Two hundred tests will be available at each drive thru site for City of Odessa and Ector County residents, the release detailed.

The release states that the testing is, “First come, first serve,” and that, “residents must show proof of residency and provide good contact information (phone number and email) in order to get results. Children as young as 3 years old are eligible for testing.”

During the Thursday virtual hospital briefing, Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that although MCH has not changed their visitor policy, they will allow terminally ill patients a visitor with strict precautions starting Monday.

“We’ve gathered up and we created a release of liability. We have some cappers and so that’s a total unit where you’re basically covered head to toe in full covering so we’ll begin Monday allowing patients that are going to be passing or are actively passing to have one visitor for 15 minutes to be able to come in, have some closure, have some goodbyes before their loved one passes,” she said adding in the upcoming weeks MCH will be evaluating visitor restrictions.

As of 2 p.m., Thursday MCH reported in a press release that out of 1,335 positive cases of coronavirus, 27 positive patients are in the hospital. Eight are in the critical care unit and six of them are on ventilators while 19 patients are on the eight central isolation unit, a press release detailed.

Fourteen COVID-19 tests are reportedly pending at MCH and the in-house patients include one from Andrews, five from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation, four from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, one from Buena Vida Nursing Home McCamey and one from Encompass Health Rehab of Midland/Odessa.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown said that out of 2,607 tests, 398 people have tested positive and one test is pending.

“We are going to be using rapid testing from this point out because we have the supplies to be able to do that so we soon will not have any pending going forward,” she said.

Eight positive COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, she said, five are on ICU and two are on ventilators. Of those patients, two are from Andrews, one is from Pecos and one is from Big Spring, she said adding that the others are Ector County residents.

The Ector County Health Department website detailed that while 4,181 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, 2,790 are confirmed positives, 1,391 are probable positives, 735 cases are listed as active and 285 tests are reportedly pending.

While 3,378 people have reportedly recovered from the virus, 68 Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.

Neither City nor county officials were present during the hospital briefing.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke on updated CDC recommendations on how long to wait before discontinuing home isolation for people with COVID-19 which can be located at https://tinyurl.com/rkr8m3j.

He also spoke on the recent National Institutes of Health updates including the Panel decision recommending against, “Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine With or Without Azithromycin,” as a treatment for COVID-19 which can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y62um8rh.