Circus

Posted: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 2:20 am

Cirque Italia's Italian Water Circus has been scheduled Thursday through Sunday under the white and blue big top tent at the Ector County Coliseum, southside parking lot, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Show hours are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/xxffar26.

