A Cirque Italia contortionist Sandy Giannuzzi shows off her skills in the Cirque Italia Water Circus tent outside Ector County Coliseum April, 25, 2019. Cirque Italia features vivid and dramatic European-style aquatic performances using a 35,000 gallon water stage under a customized traveling tent and an international cast of circus performers.
Cirque Italia's Italian Water Circus has been scheduled Thursday through Sunday under the white and blue big top tent at the Ector County Coliseum, southside parking lot, 4201 Andrews Highway.
Show hours are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/xxffar26.
