Cinergy collecting toys

Cinergy is partnering with the local Toys for Tots, Toys for Cops and/or Toys for Troops in an annual toy drive.

With each unwrapped toy donation, Cinergy will offer a free movie ticket or $5 game card.

“We hope our Cinergy Fans will come out again this year to support their local communities with the donation of an unwrapped toy. This year more than ever families need our support to help make this holiday season special,” Traci Hoey, Cinergy Entertainment vice president of marketing, said in a news release.

Additionally, Cinergy Entertainment collectively donated more than 2,000 cans of food to local food pantries this year. Every year Cinergy participates in a canned food drive to assist local community food banks in their effort to provide meals to those in need. This year, Cinergy offered free movie tickets to those that donated the week before Thanksgiving.

Hoey said they are proud to announce on this Giving Tuesday that in just five days we were able to collect over 2,000 canned food items.