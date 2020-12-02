  • December 2, 2020

Cinergy collecting toys - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Cinergy collecting toys

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 12:11 pm

Cinergy collecting toys oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Cinergy is partnering with the local Toys for Tots, Toys for Cops and/or Toys for Troops in an annual toy drive.

With each unwrapped toy donation, Cinergy will offer a free movie ticket or $5 game card.

“We hope our Cinergy Fans will come out again this year to support their local communities with the donation of an unwrapped toy. This year more than ever families need our support to help make this holiday season special,” Traci Hoey, Cinergy Entertainment vice president of marketing, said in a news release.

Additionally, Cinergy Entertainment collectively donated more than 2,000 cans of food to local food pantries this year. Every year Cinergy participates in a canned food drive to assist local community food banks in their effort to provide meals to those in need. This year, Cinergy offered free movie tickets to those that donated the week before Thanksgiving.

Hoey said they are proud to announce on this Giving Tuesday that in just five days we were able to collect over 2,000 canned food items.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 12:11 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
44°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: N at 17mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 48°/Low 27°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 49°/Low 27°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 59°/Low 31°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]