Churches come together for Ash Wednesday worship

At 6 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, four churches — Connection Christian Church, Bethany Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church — will be offering a Drive-In Worship service for Ash Wednesday, a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition.

The service will be in the west parking lot of Connection Christian Church at 4241 Tanglewood Lane. Participants will be able to listen to the service on their car radios and receive ashes for themselves — and their cars — in a COVID-safe manner.

In the Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time for preparation for the celebration of Easter. For centuries, Christians have received a cross of ashes at the beginning of that season as a reminder of God’s forgiveness.

“Our four churches share the ancient Christian tradition of Ash Wednesday. We are coming together to receive the mark of the cross, which shapes us far more than any denominational distinction,” says the Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian.

All are welcome to attend the service and receive ashes.

Contact Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks (drdawn@odessaconnection.church; 432-332-2954) for more information.