Church takes Ash Wednesday to the streets

Church takes Ash Wednesday to the streets

Posted: Thursday, February 4, 2021 2:17 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, Connection Christian Church will be offering “Ashes to Go,” for its sixth year, a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition.

Connection Christian Church is part of a nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting street corners, coffee shops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to receive a new start in their lives.

In the Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time for preparation for the celebration of Easter. For centuries, Christians have received a cross of ashes at the beginning of that season as a reminder of God’s forgiveness.

Ashes to Go provides the opportunity to participate in that tradition for people who have lost their connection to a church, work during their church’s services, or have never participated before.

“Ashes to Go is about the mission of our church- connecting people to Christ and community. We are bringing the important traditions of our faith out from behind church walls and into the places we need them every day,” says the Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian.

In Odessa, the church is offering Ashes to Go at the following places:

  • 7:30-8:30 a.m., Stripes at Faudree Road and State Highway 191.
  • 10 a.m., Market Street on JBS Parkway.
  • Noon, corner of Tanglewood Lane and Penbrook Street.
  • 6 p.m., west parking lot of Connection Christian Church, in a worship service.

All COVID-19 precautions will be taken and recipients are asked to wear masks.

Contact Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks (drdawn@odessaconnection.church; 432-248-4483) for more information. More information about the Ashes to Go movement can be found at www.AshesToGo.org

