  • November 19, 2020

Christmas Tree Market

Christmas Tree Market

Posted: Thursday, November 19, 2020 5:00 am

Odessa American

The Parks Legado Town Center , 7260 E. Highway 191, has scheduled its third annual Christmas Tree Market from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 29, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.

There will be fresh-cut Christmas trees from Wisconsin, handmade decorated wreaths, handmade garland from Minnesota, Christmas lights and hot chocolate.

The vendor market, Santa Claus and carriage/train rides will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 28.

To pre-order for more details, visit parkslegado.com.

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

