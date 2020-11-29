Christmas needs a rescue this year

The Angel Tree program, as well as the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts but with the pandemic affecting everything, Captain Clara Gomez says this year will look different.

“We have not been able to have our annual fundraiser so it’s important that we have the Red Kettle campaign and it’s hard because people aren’t carrying as much money,” Gomez said. “People are ordering curbside, which is totally understandable but at the same time, part of the holiday spirit is seeing the red kettle outside stores. We don’t want to stop. We need the Salvation Army in Odessa. Even though our bell ringers are volunteers, they’re going to be wearing masks and gloves for the safety measures. It’s still an active fundraiser that we have in the community.”

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree program usually ends up helping more than 100,000 children across the state of Texas thanks to donors.

The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year, especially in a year that has included a pandemic.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Music City Mall, Walmart on JBS and in the Salvation Army main office on 810 E. 11 St., in Odessa during the holidays.

The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who without the program, may not be able to receive a gift at Christmas.

Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December.

Last year, about 1,052 angels were available for adoption in Odessa.

This year, the Odessa Salvation Army is expecting around 1,300 children and seniors enrolled in the program.

A gift distribution will take place at the Odessa Salvation Army’s main office on Dec. 17.

A new way to support the Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good.

Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army.

People can search for The Salvation Army Odessa at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.

Odessa Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez says that the organization has faced some challenges this year due to COVID but added that other non-profits have been feeling the pinch too.

“The problems are as they are with every non-profit,” Juan Gomez said. “The biggest thing we have right now is the uncertainty of tomorrow. We don’t know if we’re going to go into another lockdown. We don’t know if our volunteers are going to show up.”

However, he added that people will continually come to the Salvation Army, seeking assistance.

“They come to the Salvation Army in need,” Juan said. “Their hopes are that we can say yes. It’s one of those things where, financially, it’s becoming very difficult to say “yes”. Being able to say yes in our soup kitchen and our offices but also with rent, utilities, food boxes and things of that nature.”

He says he’s hopeful that they can raise $100,000 this year in the Red Kettle campaign.

He said they are always looking for volunteers.

“During our soft start, we’ll have anywhere between five to seven employees or volunteers a day to help us fill these positions,” Juan Gomez said. “We started this last week and I had no volunteers. I’ve had some call me to tell me that they’re sorry because of health reasons. I’ve had about 12 of those calls. That hurts. It puts us in a difficult position.”

Those who want to volunteer to be a bell ringer can do so by either calling Juan Gomez directly at 432-310-2737 or going online to https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx.

“It’s a five, maybe 10 minute process but it’s a fantastic opportunity for somebody to see where they’re volunteering and how they’re volunteering,” Juan said.

For other information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, people are encouraged to call The Salvation Army at 432-332-0738 or at the Odessa Salvation Army’s location as well as at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Odessa.