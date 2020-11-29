  • November 29, 2020

Christmas needs a rescue this year - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Christmas needs a rescue this year

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 29, 2020 5:00 am

Christmas needs a rescue this year By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Angel Tree program, as well as the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts but with the pandemic affecting everything, Captain Clara Gomez says this year will look different.

“We have not been able to have our annual fundraiser so it’s important that we have the Red Kettle campaign and it’s hard because people aren’t carrying as much money,” Gomez said. “People are ordering curbside, which is totally understandable but at the same time, part of the holiday spirit is seeing the red kettle outside stores. We don’t want to stop. We need the Salvation Army in Odessa. Even though our bell ringers are volunteers, they’re going to be wearing masks and gloves for the safety measures. It’s still an active fundraiser that we have in the community.”

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree program usually ends up helping more than 100,000 children across the state of Texas thanks to donors.

The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year, especially in a year that has included a pandemic.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Music City Mall, Walmart on JBS and in the Salvation Army main office on 810 E. 11 St., in Odessa during the holidays.

The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who without the program, may not be able to receive a gift at Christmas.

Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December.

Last year, about 1,052 angels were available for adoption in Odessa.

This year, the Odessa Salvation Army is expecting around 1,300 children and seniors enrolled in the program.

A gift distribution will take place at the Odessa Salvation Army’s main office on Dec. 17.

A new way to support the Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good.

Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army.

People can search for The Salvation Army Odessa at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.

Odessa Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez says that the organization has faced some challenges this year due to COVID but added that other non-profits have been feeling the pinch too.

“The problems are as they are with every non-profit,” Juan Gomez said. “The biggest thing we have right now is the uncertainty of tomorrow. We don’t know if we’re going to go into another lockdown. We don’t know if our volunteers are going to show up.”

However, he added that people will continually come to the Salvation Army, seeking assistance.

“They come to the Salvation Army in need,” Juan said. “Their hopes are that we can say yes. It’s one of those things where, financially, it’s becoming very difficult to say “yes”. Being able to say yes in our soup kitchen and our offices but also with rent, utilities, food boxes and things of that nature.”

He says he’s hopeful that they can raise $100,000 this year in the Red Kettle campaign.

He said they are always looking for volunteers.

“During our soft start, we’ll have anywhere between five to seven employees or volunteers a day to help us fill these positions,” Juan Gomez said. “We started this last week and I had no volunteers. I’ve had some call me to tell me that they’re sorry because of health reasons. I’ve had about 12 of those calls. That hurts. It puts us in a difficult position.”

Those who want to volunteer to be a bell ringer can do so by either calling Juan Gomez directly at 432-310-2737 or going online to https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx.

“It’s a five, maybe 10 minute process but it’s a fantastic opportunity for somebody to see where they’re volunteering and how they’re volunteering,” Juan said.

For other information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, people are encouraged to call The Salvation Army at 432-332-0738 or at the Odessa Salvation Army’s location as well as at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Odessa.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Sunday, November 29, 2020 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
31°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: N at 8mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 27°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]