The Odessa Arts has scheduled Inspire Christmas Light Contest for a chance to win one of four staycation packages.

Winners will be announced live at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 on Big 2 News.

All funds raised benefit Bright Stars, a memorial, dedicated to commemorating the victims, survivors, and first responders of the Aug. 31, 2019 mass shooting here in Odessa. To learn more about the memorial, visit tinyurl.com/y3q3j5zu.

For contest rules, entry form or more information, visit tinyurl.com/y4p85cpp.