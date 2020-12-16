CrossRoads, 6901 E. State Highway 191, has scheduled Christmas Eve services at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

West Odessa services will take place at 5 p.m. at the Headlee Boys & Girls Club, 1476 N. Knox.

Visit www.crchurch.cc.

Stonegate, 4240 Preston Smith Road, has scheduled Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Tickets are limited.

Visit tinyurl.com/y9ggmsja.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

Visit tinyurl.com/yyjxu7n8.

Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University, has scheduled Christmas Eve services from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

There will be Christmas carol singing, hot cocoa and cookie decorating.

Childcare will be limited 0-2.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3qeuc5u.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a drive-in Christmas Eve Worship at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church west parking lot.

There will be carols, communion, and candlelight.

Visit tinyurl.com/y5ota4jt.

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled Christmas Eve Services from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Services will also be available live on Facebook or on KMID-TV Channel 2 at 7 p.m.

Refuge-Ministries Wesley Campus, 1211 E.57th St., has scheduled Christmas Eve Services at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

This service is filled with scripture readings, prayer time, and candle lighting accompanied with Christmas songs.

Cookies and hot cocoa will also be available.