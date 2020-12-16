  • December 16, 2020

Christmas Eve services - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Christmas Eve services

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 12:52 am

Christmas Eve services Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

CrossRoads, 6901 E. State Highway 191, has scheduled Christmas Eve services at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

West Odessa services will take place at 5 p.m. at the Headlee Boys & Girls Club, 1476 N. Knox.

Visit www.crchurch.cc.

Stonegate, 4240 Preston Smith Road, has scheduled Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Tickets are limited.

Visit tinyurl.com/y9ggmsja.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

Visit tinyurl.com/yyjxu7n8.

Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University, has scheduled Christmas Eve services from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

There will be Christmas carol singing, hot cocoa and cookie decorating.

Childcare will be limited 0-2.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3qeuc5u.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a drive-in Christmas Eve Worship at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church west parking lot.

There will be carols, communion, and candlelight.

Visit tinyurl.com/y5ota4jt.

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled Christmas Eve Services from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Services will also be available live on Facebook or on KMID-TV Channel 2 at 7 p.m.

Refuge-Ministries Wesley Campus, 1211 E.57th St., has scheduled Christmas Eve Services at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

This service is filled with scripture readings, prayer time, and candle lighting accompanied with Christmas songs.

Cookies and hot cocoa will also be available.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 12:52 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
26°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: NNW at 6mph
Feels Like: 19°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 49°/Low 25°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 26°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 60°/Low 38°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 30°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]