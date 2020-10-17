Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled Chihuahuan Desert Birdscapes Oct. 23-Nov. 1.

Chihuahuan Desert Birdscapes will be available Oct. 23 on Bandcamp.

"Hearing Hidden Melodies" will be available on Ballroom's website from Oct. 23-Nov. 1.

Chihuahuan Desert Birdscapes is a collection of new music, and “Hearing Hidden Melodies,” an accompanying performative lecture centered on the study and appreciation of avian sound by musician and birder Rob Frye.

For more information, call 432-729 3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.