  • July 20, 2020

Posted: Monday, July 20, 2020 11:47 am

Chick-fil-A set to donate 75 free meals for a year to Medical Center Health System oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The new Chick-fil-A, located at Faudree Road, announced Monday morning that it will donate 75 free meals for a year to Medical Center Health System.

The 75 meals will reportedly be divided among employees in our COVID units, respiratory unit, housekeeping and engineering.

The campaign is part of Chick-fil-A’s celebration of the new Faudree Road location is scheduled to open this week, the press release detailed. Chick-fil-A normally give 100 free meals for a year to the first 100 customers during a grand opening, but to promote social distancing and to thank health care workers, they are donating 75 of the free meals for a year to the hospital.

The free meals will be presented to the hospital outside of the admitting entrance at 2 p.m. Monday.

Posted in on Monday, July 20, 2020 11:47 am. | Tags: , , , ,

