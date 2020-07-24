Chick-fil-A fetes employee

Chick-fil-A may be closed on Sundays and while that’ll still be the case this week, one of them will at least be celebrating the birthday of a longtime employee.

Ann Mefford, who’s been with Chick-fil-A at Odessa Town Center on 42nd Street for seven years, will be celebrating her 90th birthday this Sunday, and a socially distant party is in the works.

“A lot of people in Odessa know Ann,” says marketing director Courtney Ashley. “She’s been with us for seven years now. Everyone absolutely loves her. She works every single day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. basically, hugs on babies and talks to everybody and Chick-fil-A is her calling.”

The restaurant has asked for the community’s help in celebrating Mefford’s birthday as they will host a Drive-By Birthday Celebration on Sunday between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

People are invited to drive through the Chick-Fil-A parking lot and clap, wave and cheer.

“We wanted to maintain social distancing,” Ashley said. “Obviously, we’ll be closed on Sunday so our parking lot will be completely empty. We have several different groups of people that’ll be coming out from 6:30 to 8 p.m. that day. It’s just a drive-by. We’ll have Ms. Ann sitting outside with lots of fans since we anticipate that it’s still warm. It is a surprise, but we did tell her to let her in on the secret and she’s very excited.”

With COVID-19 going on, Ashley said they were glad to at least another way to celebrate Mefford’s birthday.

“Typically, we threw her a big birthday party each July and invite all her friends and family so it’s just always a big deal each July,” Mefford said. “We wanted to find another way to honor her and to still let Odessa get involved.”