  • December 21, 2020

Chevron donates $150K to Permian Basin Area Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund - Odessa American: Local News

Chevron donates $150K to Permian Basin Area Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund

Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 1:48 pm

MIDLAND Chevron announced on Monday a $150,000 donation to the Permian Basin Area Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund, which assists nonprofits in 23 counties across West Texas that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Texas has experienced a year of challenges, with both the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting market downturn hitting the region hard. Numerous nonprofits have been impacted by cancellation of in-person events and a greater demand for services. Chevron’s donation is not only a response to challenging times, but also a reflection of its commitment to Permian communities, a news release said.

Molly Laegeler, general manager of asset development for the Chevron Mid-Continent Business Unit, expressed sincere appreciation for the local nonprofits. “We want to thank all nonprofit organizations and individuals for the love and dedication they have poured into our communities throughout this challenging year,” Laegeler said. “Now, more than ever, a strong and collaborative philanthropic community supports and benefits us all.”

The virtue of the PBAF Emergency Relief Fund, established in 2001, is to provide a vehicle through which donors may contribute financial assets for making grants to organizations that serve communities for disaster relief or emergency hardships. Since March 2020, donations to this Fund have been used to quickly deploy grants to nonprofit organizations addressing immediate needs of the COVID-19 crisis, the release said.

“We have so many nonprofits who are providing many more services during this crisis than ever anticipated. Along with that, numerous annual fundraising events have been cancelled. Replenishing these organizations’ budgets and supplies is a top priority as a community foundation,” Jennifer Steadman, donor and community relations administrator, said in the release.

Organizations that are in need of funding or support may email grants@pbaf.org.

Posted in on Monday, December 21, 2020 1:48 pm.

