  • February 4, 2021

Posted: Thursday, February 4, 2021 5:44 pm

Chef Alejandro eager to start new venture with Beer Barn By Royal McGregor

Prior to taking over the building where the Bar-B-Q Barn had been located, Curb Side Bistro co-owner Chef Alejandro Barrientos kicked around a few ideas of what would replace it.

At first, he thought about making it into a New York-style pizzeria.

Then he thought he would solely sell chicken wings, which is Curb Side Bistro’s specialty on Wednesdays.

Chef Alejandro also mulled the idea of taking his own spin on a Mexican Restaurant.

However, the one thing was for sure, he knew he wasn’t going to serve barbecue.

“When people found out, we were taking over they thought we were taking over the barbecue place,” Chef Alejandro said. “People didn’t know we were transition to something completely different.”

The only remnant left of the former Bar-B-Q Barn is the barn-like façade.

Chef Alejandro decided he was going to implement a drive-thru convenience store and name it “The Beer Barn.” The Beer Barn held a soft opening on Thursday as employees continued to stock shelves and coolers with beer, energy drinks and other beverages.

“I get that excitement from seeing other small mom and pop shops doing well,” Chef Alejandro said. “Seeing their growth and their expansion, it fuels me too. It gives me motivation to keep doing things.”

The Beer Barn will be open seven days a week with 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Chef Alejandro said he will run three shifts a day with two people working at a time. The Beer Barn will concentrate on beer sales and Micheladas with Chef Alejandro’s twist of adding a piece of beer jerky in it.

“My biggest thing is creating jobs for my friends and family,” Chef Alejandro said. “That’s one thing that I’ve always been very happy to do is provide jobs.”

Initially, The Beer Barn won’t implement food service for a couple of months.

Chef Alejandro explained there isn’t cooking equipment inside the establishment. He said he wants to start with the foundation of the beer and Micheladas sales and then expand to food.

“It’s just me and my wife,” Chef Alejandro said. “We don’t have any investors. We don’t have any partners. I want to build a good foundation and get clientele.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

