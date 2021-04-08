Chaparral Live Drive set

Chaparral 2 will be driven, weather permitting, around the Petroleum Museum, 1500 West, I-20, Midland, at about 5:30 p.m. April 22.

Chaparral 2 will run for 10 to 20 minutes in the front circle. The running is part of the routine maintenance to keep the cars in running condition. Enter through the Visitor Center entrance to the east of the museum’s main entrance. The museum entrance will be closed.

Attendees are welcome to come early and walk back to the garage and see Chaparral 2 getting prepped for the drive.