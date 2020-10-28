Chamber postpones Entrepreneur, Business Hall of Fame luncheon

After much consideration, discussion and monitoring of the current COVID-19 case increase in Odessa and Ector County, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce has chosen to postpone its Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Hall of Fame and Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon event that was scheduled for Thursday.

The chamber hopes to reschedule the event in the near future once the COVID-19 cases numbers in the area substantially decrease, an email from the chamber said. Reservations will automatically be applied to the rescheduled date once it is safe to do so.

Honorees were Entrepreneur of the Year Mike Withrow, Business Hall of Fame inductees Phil Fouche, Roy Gillean, Rodney Hurt and Ron Kirby. They also planned to celebrate and honor U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Midland, as he retires from his elected position.