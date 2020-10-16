Chamber honors entrepreneurs, congressman

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will be honoring local entrepreneurs and business owners for their Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Business Hall of Fame and Annual Meeting Luncheon coming up later this month.

The luncheon will be at 11 a.m., Oct. 29, at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and will also include a special tribute to U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Midland, who is retiring and will be in attendance.

Basin Abstract and Title President Mike Withrow will be honored as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Business hall of Fame inductees include Phil Fouche of Rexco, Roy Gillean of Barn Door Steakhouse and South Forty Catering, Rodney Hurt of Rodney Hurt Insurance Services and Ron Kirby CPA.

President and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Renee Earls said that while the awards usually take place around April, they were delayed because of the pandemic.

“I’m happy we can finally honor these five individuals for their hard work,” she said adding that they finally decided to do a mash-up of the awards.

Earls said that a group of past chairmen took nominations for the awards around December and January and then made selections based on those entries.

She spoke about Mike Withrow saying that he’s been an expert in his field for decades and has helped hundreds if not thousands of people get into their homes in the area.

“We’re thrilled to honor him with this award,” she said.

Earls added that since Conaway is retiring, the Chamber also wanted to honor his service.

“He’s made a tremendous impact to our area,” she said.

Gillean spoke on his experience in Odessa rather than just the award during a phone interview.

“Odessa has been great to our family and our business,” he said further explaining that his business has been around since 1963 and the community has continuously been supportive, especially during the trying times of the pandemic.

An individual reservation with open seating is $75. Two reserved tables for four will cost $800 and people can choose to sponsor the event for $1,000, which includes two reserved tables for four, sponsor’s company name on sign and program and special recognition in advertising.

The Chamber invitation detailed that face masks are required until attendees are seated at their tables and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

To register online to attend the visit https://tinyurl.com/y64y39b6.