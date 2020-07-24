  • July 24, 2020

Census Bureau to offer help

Census Bureau to offer help

Posted: Friday, July 24, 2020 12:26 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Every 10 years, counties and communities try to make sure that everyone gets counted in the census. 

The same applies to Midland and Odessa.

This weekend, the U.S. Census Bureau will look to help those who have yet to turn in their forms in the area by hosting call-in questionnaire assistance events in Midland and Odessa as part of Faith Communities Census Weekend of Action.

On Saturday, the call-in questionnaire assistance will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. for Midland residents and noon to 3 p.m. for Odessa residents.

“It’s just to educate the public which may have questions on why or how to fill out the census to encourage our little sector that we impact with faith-based communities to make sure that they fill out their census questions either by mail or online and if they don’t have either, we can give them instructions on how to participate,” said administrative assistant at True-Lite Christian Fellowship Carla Smith.

Call-in numbers are (432) 999-1848 or (432) 999-0970 where a census response representative will be available to assist residents that have not responded to the 2020 census questionnaire or have questions concerning their forms.

While Smith believes that they are undercounted in Midland, she’s hopeful that they can calm some concerns about other parts of the area being undercounted.

“We have targeted areas in every county that’s been undercounted and underrepresented,” Smith said. “Hopefully this can allay any fears that people have about filling out the census.”

There are numerous imperative reasons why filling out the census is important which include funding for projects and highways, congressional representation and more.

“States and communities are entitled to federal funding for different entities,” Smith said. “Road repairs and it’s based on census numbers. And when you’re underrepresented by 40,000 people, you lose out on millions of dollars that you are entitled to. If you don’t have the numbers, you don’t have the money.”

As far as the reasons for people who don’t turn in their census forms, Smith thinks it’s because some residents don’t feel like they make a difference.

“It’s like voting where they think their vote doesn’t count or they don’t think their census will impact much,” Smith said. “I think the 2020 census group has done a good job of putting together advertising to show why everyone makes a difference. Every number increases our chances of receiving the funding that we need for our community. If we’re underrepresented, we’re underfunded for education, underfunded for emergency services and underfunded for roads and everything that people use.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

