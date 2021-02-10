  • February 10, 2021

Celebrating Black History Month

Celebrating Black History Month

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 1:30 am

Odessa American

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., is celebrating Black History Month by featuring a short video on African American Artists followed by a community discussion in partnership with UTPB from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday.

Featured artists will be Faith Ringgold, Betye Saar, Kehinde Wiley, and Kara Walker.

For more information, call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

