The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., is celebrating Black History Month by featuring a short video on African American Artists followed by a community discussion in partnership with UTPB from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday.
Featured artists will be Faith Ringgold, Betye Saar, Kehinde Wiley, and Kara Walker.
For more information, call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.
