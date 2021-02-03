  • February 3, 2021

Celebrating Black History Month - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Celebrating Black History Month

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 2:00 am

Celebrating Black History Month Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., is celebrating Black History Month by featuring a short video on African American Artists followed by a community discussion in partnership with UTPB from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday.

Featured artists will be Faith Ringgold, Betye Saar, Kehinde Wiley, and Kara Walker.

For more information, call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 2:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 76°/Low 45°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 82°/Low 56°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 73°/Low 35°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 68°/Low 44°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]