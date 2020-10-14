  • October 14, 2020

CCFCU to give back to the community

Posted: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:46 pm

Every October, credit unions around the world come together to celebrate International Credit Union Day. This year, it takes place Thursday.

In honor of the day, and its 62nd anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members will be conducting 62 acts of kindness all across the Permian Basin.

Team members will be dropping off goodies at hospitals, police and fire stations, schools and other organizations that serve West Texas. Due to the pandemic, this year the credit union will only be dropping off items, instead of its usual acts such as meeting with first responders and reading to local students, just to name a few.

