CBS7 launches hour long newscast

Starting this Monday, CBS7 will give its viewers an opportunity to receive more local coverage in the afternoon with the addition of its hour-long newscast.

The newscast will last from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with its local news continuing with its slot from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Previously, CBS7 had been running two 30-minute local newscasts in the afternoon at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with CBS Evening News in between.

Now, the whole news window will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. followed by CBS Evening News at 5:30 p.m. before returning with its local news slot at 6 p.m.

With the extended newscast, CBS7 News Director Scott Pickey says it will enable reporters to dedicate more time to events around the area.

“We just feel that local communities can always use more local news coverage,” Pickey said. “The hour will allow us to do a lot more like longer interviews with local newsmakers or community organizers or nonprofit CEOs. … We’re just really excited to be able to do another local hour of news earlier in the afternoon that will allow people to get caught up before 5, especially if we have breaking news that day, it’ll allow us to get it on the air an hour earlier with all the information the viewers will need.”

Pickey said the idea of doing an hour-long newscast had been in the works for a while and that it took plenty of time trying to decide what time of the day works best for the viewers.

“It had been a conversation that we’ve been having for a long time about how we can have more local news and where should we put it and what was the most advantageous for the viewer and we decided that tacking on that extra hour before our 5 p.m. newscast will allow us to do 90 minutes of as much local news as we can,” Pickey said. “I think a sign of a local television station growing and becoming stronger is the addition of more local news coverage.”

Going with a 4 p.m. slot, Pickey said will help them give viewers a chance to get local news an hour earlier.

“I think a 4 p.m. viewer is pretty unique,” Pickey said. “They’re at home, or some people might still be at work or whatever they have going on that day and there’s not a lot to choose from locally that day. We all do 5 and 6 shows. But allowing us to be on the air at 4 (and) if there’s a big story that day, instead of waiting until 5 or 6 to get it, now we’re able to discuss it at 4.”

The extra time will also allow them to dig deeper to add more context to a story.

“We’re treating this 4-5 block with a philosophy that we can be a little more relaxed and that we can spend a little more time with bigger stories and if we need to dig deeper, that allows us the ability to do that,” Pickey said.

With the pandemic going on, forcing a slowing economy, news stations across the country have felt the pinch in ad revenue.

But Pickey said that expanding its local news coverage will help them grow and be ready when the business starts to pick up again.

“Throughout the pandemic, every station in the country has felt the withdrawal of advertisers wanting to buy commercials, but we’re looking forward and know that, eventually, that will all change. We want to be in a position where when people start spending money again, we’ll have a newscast where they can do that in.” Pickey said.