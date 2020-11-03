Cases in Odessa almost triple

A recent report that COVID-19 cases have nearly tripled during the past month in Odessa prompted Mayor David Turner on Tuesday to plea with residents to do a better job of wearing masks and practice social distancing.

Turner made his comments during city council’s Tuesday work session. Citing recently released statistics, Turner told council that COVID-19 cases in Odessa have risen from 180 reported cases four weeks ago to 522 confirmed cases last week.

“We need to keep reminding people, wear your mask,” Turner said. “People know what to do. We need to keep that message going.”

Turner said the city is not yet ready to take stronger action such as shutting down businesses or forcing people to wear masks – but he didn’t rule out future steps if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“It’s really a concern,” said Turner, who noted that Medical Center Hospital officials last week reported COVID-19 patients are currently occupying 50 beds at the hospital – near the maximum number of beds they can utilize for infected patients.

“Unfortunately, we’re also seeing more people dying,” Turner added. MCH officials last week announced that a total of 101 MCH patients have now reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.

Council members on Tuesday tentatively agreed to accept several grants and donations to the city’s police, fire and rescue departments.

Organizers of the annual Bustin for Badges clay shoot donated $80,000 to the city’s police department and county sheriff’s office, which is used to pay for safety equipment, city officials said. The event, which was rescheduled from April to September due to COVID-19 concerns, usually raises $150,000-$160,000.

Odessa Fire Rescue received $17,077 JRAC grant that can be used to purchase equipment and training. The fire department received a $2,000 grant from Walmart that will be used primarily for training, Fire Chief John Alvarez said.

Council will officially vote to accept the donation and grants during their Nov. 10 council meeting.