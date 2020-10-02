  • October 2, 2020

Car Show

Posted: Friday, October 2, 2020 1:30 am

Lupe Dominguez Memorial Car Show is scheduled benefiting the Alzheimer's Association from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at RedZone, 2101 E. Eighth St.

A $25 registration fee is recommended for a chance to win $500 Best of Show.

Winner will be announced at 4 p.m.

All cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes are welcomed.

For more information, call Loncho Dominguez at 432-438-1441 or visit tinyurl.com/yyn683zd.

Posted in on Friday, October 2, 2020 1:30 am.

