The eighth annual West Texas BLVD Nights Car Show has been scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.
There will be custom cars, trucks, lowriders, classics, motorcycles, traditional, imports, pin up contest, car limbo, car hop, tattoo booth, vendor booth, food trucks, kids face painting, live concert and more.
Prizes will be awarded.
Sponsorships are available.
For more information or sponsorship, call Eric Mancha 432-202-1234 or Mike Mendoza 432-664-2766 or visit tinyurl.com/uhkwfchh.
