  • March 17, 2021

Car Show - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Car Show

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 1:45 am

Car Show Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The eighth annual West Texas BLVD Nights Car Show has been scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

There will be custom cars, trucks, lowriders, classics, motorcycles, traditional, imports, pin up contest, car limbo, car hop, tattoo booth, vendor booth, food trucks, kids face painting, live concert and more.

Prizes will be awarded.

Sponsorships are available.

For more information or sponsorship, call Eric Mancha 432-202-1234 or Mike Mendoza 432-664-2766 or visit tinyurl.com/uhkwfchh.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 1:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy/Wind
52°
Humidity: 16%
Winds: W at 24mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 85°/Low 46°
Windy, partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 66°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]