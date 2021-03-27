Canadian dies in crash

On Saturday, at approximately 10:27 a.m., Odessa Police responded to the 6000 block of East IH-20 in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Ram, being operated by Matthew Sangelais, 25, of Ontario, was traveling westbound on the North Service Road of the 6800 block of East IH-20 and left the roadway before rolling over and coming to a rest in the exit lane of Exit 121, a news release said.

Sangelais was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified. Speed was a possible factor and the investigation continues, the release said.