  • March 27, 2021

Canadian dies in crash - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Canadian dies in crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, March 27, 2021 6:01 pm

Canadian dies in crash Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

On Saturday, at approximately 10:27 a.m., Odessa Police responded to the 6000 block of East IH-20 in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Ram, being operated by Matthew Sangelais, 25, of Ontario, was traveling westbound on the North Service Road of the 6800 block of East IH-20 and left the roadway before rolling over and coming to a rest in the exit lane of Exit 121, a news release said.

Sangelais was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified. Speed was a possible factor and the investigation continues, the release said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Saturday, March 27, 2021 6:01 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair/Wind
67°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: NNE at 22mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 79°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 54°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]