  April 8, 2021

Calling all artists

Posted: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Ellen Noël Art Museum and the Odessa Art Association is calling all artists to enter in the 63rd Annual Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition.

This exhibition aims to highlight the talent in and around the Permian Basin. The theme they are asking artists to focus on this year is Folklore & Fairy Tales.

The show will be juried by Alex Gregory, curator at the Amarillo Museum of Art and teaches ceramics courses at Amarillo Art Institute. He and his wife own and operate a gallery/studio called The Object Gallery located in Sunset Galleries.

All accepted art work will be on view for about three months at the Ellen Noël Art Museum.

The Best of Show winner will not only be awarded $450, but also, their very own solo show as part of the 64th Annual Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition.

Submission and payment deadline is 8 p.m. April 15. Send images of entries (max three artworks) to submissions@noelartmuseum.org.

For guidelines and more information, visit noelartmuseum.org/juried-exhibition.

