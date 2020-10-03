Call for artist nominations

Nominations are now open for 2021 & 2022 Texas State Musician, State Poet Laureate, and State Visual Artists 2-D & 3-D.
Texans are invited to nominate qualified artists.
Deadline for nominations is Oct. 15.
Complete details and the nomination form are available at www.arts.texas.gov/nominate.
For more information about the Texas Commission on the Arts, visit www.arts.texas.gov.
