  • October 14, 2020

Call for artist nominations - Odessa American: Local News

Call for artist nominations

Posted: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 1:30 am

Nominations are now open for 2021 & 2022 Texas State Musician, State Poet Laureate, and State Visual Artists 2-D & 3-D.

Texans are invited to nominate qualified artists.

Deadline for nominations is Thursday.

Complete details and the nomination form are available at www.arts.texas.gov/nominate.

For more information about the Texas Commission on the Arts, visit www.arts.texas.gov.

